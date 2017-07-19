Knox takes Senior Men’s Open golf title

Eagles’ Landing owner Rob Alderdice (right) congratulates Dryden Senior Men’s Open Champion Ron Knox over the weekend. Know took the title with a winning score of 76 over 18 holes. Photo submitted
2017 Senior Men’s Open Results
1st flight: 4 golfers tied for 1st shooting 77 Mike Rush, Ernie Matthews, Gib Ariana and Trevor Simon
2nd Flight: Low gross winner: Gerry Barber
1st low Net: Mark Vares
2nd Low Net: Garth Guenther
Tied 3rd Low Net: Jim Tracy & Brad Boyko
3rd Flight: Low Gross Winner: Dwayne Haw
1st Low Net: Ken Kerney
2nd Low Net: Troy Taylor
Tied 3rd Low Net: Tom Bishop & Hugh Adair
4th Flight: Low Gross Winner: Pat Alexander
1st Low Net: Roy Lund
2nd Low Net: Pete Barna
3rd Low Net: Tom Wherrett
4th Low Net: Willie Danielson
5th Flight: Low Gross Winner: Vic Getson
1st Low Net: Rick Makush
Tied 2nd Low Net: Robert Metail & David Chasoway
Tied 4th Low Net: Frank Robinson, Al Siska & Dave Marion