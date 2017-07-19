Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Knox takes Senior Men’s Open golf title

News — 19 July 2017
Eagles’ Landing owner Rob Alderdice (right) congratulates Dryden Senior Men’s Open Champion Ron Knox over the weekend. Know took the title with a winning score of 76 over 18 holes.    Photo submitted

2017 Senior Men’s Open Results

1st flight:  4 golfers tied for 1st shooting 77  Mike Rush, Ernie Matthews, Gib Ariana and Trevor Simon

2nd Flight:  Low gross winner:  Gerry Barber

1st low Net:  Mark Vares 

2nd Low Net:  Garth Guenther

Tied 3rd Low Net:  Jim Tracy & Brad Boyko

3rd Flight:  Low Gross Winner:  Dwayne Haw

1st Low Net:  Ken Kerney

2nd Low Net:  Troy Taylor

Tied 3rd Low Net:  Tom Bishop & Hugh Adair

4th Flight:  Low Gross Winner:  Pat Alexander

1st Low Net:  Roy Lund

2nd Low Net:  Pete Barna

3rd Low Net:  Tom Wherrett

4th Low Net:  Willie Danielson

5th Flight:  Low Gross Winner:  Vic Getson

1st Low Net:  Rick Makush

Tied  2nd Low Net:  Robert Metail & David Chasoway

Tied 4th Low Net:  Frank Robinson, Al Siska & Dave Marion

