Kids and Cops Fishing Derby

News — 19 July 2017
Close to 100 kids lined the Government Dock on Saturday for the annual Bob Izumi-Canadian Tire Kids and Cops Day. Young anglers enjoyed the weather and took home prizes.     Photo by Michael Christianson

2017 Kids and Cops Fishing Derby Results

Largest Fish – Tru Stekman – 1.4 lb Northern
Most Fish – Cody Mair -12 Fish
4-way tie for biggest Walleye – Shae Miller, Chelsey Norman, Cara Kruger and Joe Fellar with 14oz walleyes
Smallest Fish – Camryn Norman
Weirdest thing caught– pair of underwear – Johnny Williams.

