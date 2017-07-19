Close to 100 kids lined the Government Dock on Saturday for the annual Bob Izumi-Canadian Tire Kids and Cops Day. Young anglers enjoyed the weather and took home prizes. Photo by Michael Christianson

2017 Kids and Cops Fishing Derby Results

Largest Fish – Tru Stekman – 1.4 lb Northern

Most Fish – Cody Mair -12 Fish

4-way tie for biggest Walleye – Shae Miller, Chelsey Norman, Cara Kruger and Joe Fellar with 14oz walleyes

Smallest Fish – Camryn Norman

Weirdest thing caught– pair of underwear – Johnny Williams.