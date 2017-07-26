Joan Mary Simpson Taylor (nee Hay) August 12, 1926 – July 6, 2017

We lovingly remember Joan Mary Simpson Taylor, who died July 6, 2017, with her family at her side.

Joan was born August 12, 1926, in Birmingham, England, to Mary Hay (nee Smith) and William Hay. Joan is survived by her son, Ian, and daughter-in-law, Carol. Joan also leaves behind four granddaughters, Kari Belanger (Don), Alison Simpson (Michael Pinvidic), Chelsey Simpson (Kyle Foster) and Marla Knutsen (Kevin), who will miss their nana greatly. Joan counted herself blessed to have lived to spend time with her five great-grandchildren, Jake, Chloe, Noelle, Allister and Carys.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Noel Simpson, and her second husband, Garnet Taylor. She was also predeceased by her mother, Mary Hay, and her father, William Hay, and a brother, David Hay.

The family, including Joan and her brother, David, lived in Birmingham for several years. They moved to Greenford, where Joan attended primary school, and then Greenford County Grammar School, from which she graduated in 1942. Joan met her husband of forty years, Noel Simpson, during the war years, and they married on September 28, 1946. Joan and Noel lived in Greenford where their son, Ian, was born.

In 1958, the family moved across the ocean to Dryden, Ontario. Joan enjoyed working at Ontario Hydro and at the Best Western, before her retirement in 1987. She was an enthusiastic member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 63 and the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Dryden and Fort Frances for many years. Joan was a talented knitter, making many unique projects for the enjoyment of her grandchildren. She was also an avid reader, and was a regular visitor to the libraries in Dryden and Fort Frances. Joan loved to travel and returned to England many times to visit her brother, David, and other family members. Over the years, Joan belonged to several choirs and enjoyed singing. She had a beautiful singing voice.

After Noel’s death in 1986, Joan was remarried to Garnet Taylor in September of 1993. Joan and Garnet enjoyed travelling to Europe and throughout Canada. They provided great company for each other and shared many interests and friends. In 2002, Joan moved to Fort Frances to be closer to her family and remained there until her passing.

Joan loved spending time with her family. Her granddaughters have magical memories of their nana’s “dress-up” trunk. There was no end of effort put in to giving her granddaughters the best fun. Memories of nature walks, picnics and trips to England are a great comfort. Her great-grandchildren were such a special part of her life and gave her endless joy. She will be especially missed at Christmas, as she was the keeper of all our traditions. We are grateful for all that she gave.

There will be a family memorial service to celebrate the life of Joan. It will be followed by an internment of ashes at the Dryden Cemetery. Joan will be greatly missed by her family.