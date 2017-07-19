Ice Dogs sign new talent

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have had a busy off season as they prepare to host the Dudley Hewitt Cup. The team has made a few signings and trades to assure they bring the Bill Salonen Cup home again next season.

The 2016 Keystone Cup’s defenseman MVP is going to be a Dryden GM Ice Dog.

Brendan Jay from Vancouver, BC was acquired in a trade that saw Dryden GM Ice Dogs’ defenseman Garett Giertuga being sent to the NOJHL’s Soo Thunderbirds in exchange for the 20-year-old defenseman who has played in both the BCJHL and most recently in the NOJHL.

Dryden GM Ice Dogs Head Coach and General Manager, Kurt Walsten says that Jay’s on ice play can be compared to that of Stanley Cup Champion, Scott Stevens. “Brendan Jay will be one of the best defensemen in the league this upcoming season. He has the ability to play both ends of the rink and will see a lot of playing time. Jay will be tough to compete against because of his size (6’3” 225 lbs), the physical way he plays the game and the reality that he hits like a tank,” said Walsten.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have also signed forward, Cameron Lockard from Whitecourt, Alberta.

Lockard is coming off an MVP season in the NAML (Northern Alberta AA Midget Hockey League) where he led the league in scoring racking up 29 G 36 A for 65 Points in only 30 games. Lockard is a player who has always put up numbers and plays with a high level of compete.

“I chose Dryden because it is a great organization and I feel I have the opportunity to work with great coaches and players to develop as a hockey player and be able to get to that next level,” said Lockard

The team also signed defenseman Evan Cusmano from Abbotsford, BC.

Cusmano played the 2016/17 season with the Virden Oil Capitals of the MJHL. With the acquisition of 20 year old Evan Cusmano the team will bring added depth to their blueline with him having played Jr A in the SJHL and MJHL respectively.