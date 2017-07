Dryden Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Murrell guides a young participant through the final stage of a fun fireman’s training course at the first Dryden Days of Summer Event, July 6 on King St. The regular Thursday afternoon events will take place July 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as August 3, 10, and 17.

Check out Dryden Days Of Summer’s facebook page for more on how to get involved. Photos by Chris Marchand