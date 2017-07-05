Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Featured Posts — 05 July 2017
GALLERY: Celebrating Canada 150

 

Fireworks burst through the night sky during a spectacular display worthy of Canada’s 150th anniversary at Van Horne Landing, July 2. Though delayed 24 hours due to weather, the Dryden Fire/Rescue Service delivered a show that was worth the wait.
Photo by Chris Marchand

Local Cancer survivors celebrate a lap on the Wabigoon River to open the Kinsmen Dragon Boat races, July 1. Photo by Michael Christianson

Angela Roussin of Angela’s Art Studio paints a classic symbol of our nation on a young customer.

Kids have fun playing with the minnow race station at the games stations near the Dryden Waterfront.

Rodent railway. Kids loved getting a tour of the waterfront ground by a rather large chipmunk.

Louie Haukeness and friends on stage in the Kiwanis tent at the Dryden Waterfront, Saturday.

Participants and spectators mill about the Canada Day show and shine area at the Dryden Waterfront.

 

