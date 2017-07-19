Fire Hall #2 will stay

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden City Council worked well into the night on Monday to discuss and decide on some pressing issues.

Perhaps of the greatest importance is the issue of Fire Hall #2, which lies in the former Barclay. Through the findings coming out of the Mayor’s committee to gather more information council has decided to not close Fire Hall #2.

The second ongoing issue addressed at council is hours of operation at the landfill.

Council has decided to extend the Saturday operating hours seasonally from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a seasonal basis; the old hours on Saturday were 8 a.m. to noon. The new seasonal hours would run from May 1 to October 31. Council approved the new hours and Blake Poole said it would take about 2-3 weeks to implement the changes. Further council will continue to look into the possibility of a pull off lane to access the landfill from the highway.

Finally council discussed the replacement of outgoing councilor Darryl Skinner. Council decided to go with the choice to appoint any eligible and qualified member of the public to keep their options open and not only limited to those who ran in the previous election. The selection process to fill the seat is still ongoing.