DHS Alumni flag football game, Saturday

By Dryden Observer Staff

Former DHS students are reminded of the Eagles Booster Club’s July 15th event which hopes to build on the success of last year and celebrate the first perfect season in school history.

They plan to play seven-on-seven flag football on a half-field, complete with painted lines, music playing and padded goal posts. Games will run 30 minutes with each team getting minimum of two games.

There may be a mid-day skills competition and all equipment will be provided. There will be chances to check out memorabilia.

Based on numbers that sign up, games will begin at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The idea is get people together and allow for fun and socializing.

Email Geoff Zilkalns at geoff.zilkalns@kpdsb.on.ca.