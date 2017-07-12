Commission proposes two new electoral districts for far north

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report proposing two additional electoral districts within the geographic areas of Kenora—Rainy River and Timmins—James Bay, for a total of four electoral districts in the area.

On July 10, 2017, the Commission is beginning a second round of consultations to receive feedback on the preliminary recommendations. Dates for the second round of consultations are available on the Commission’s website. Written submissions can be sent to the Commission at info@fnebc-cdcegn.ca until July 14, 2017.

“To make its preliminary recommendation, the Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission visited urban and remote communities throughout Ontario’s two most northern electoral districts,” said Justice Joyce L. Pelletier, Chair of the Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission. “The preliminary recommendation is being made based on what we heard from those communities and the criteria set out for the Commission.”

The Commission must submit a report with its final recommendations to the Attorney General by August 1, 2017. The government must introduce legislation to implement the Commission’s final recommendations before October 30, 2017.

In December 2016, the Representation Act, 2015 was amended to establish a five member Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission. Its mandate is to review the electoral district boundaries of Kenora—Rainy River and Timmins—James Bay and make recommendations about the creation of one or two more electoral districts in the geographic area, and the names for the new electoral districts.

The four proposed electoral districts are:

• Kenora-Rainy River, which would include Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora and Rainy River;

• Kiiwetinong, which would include the northern portion of the current Kenora-Rainy River electoral district and Marten Falls;

• Mushkegowuk, which would include the northern portion of the current Timmins-James Bay electoral district and Weenusk (Peawanuck) First Nation; and

• Timmins, which would be made up of the City of Timmins itself.

Public information meetings for the second round of consultations are being held in four communities, including Timmins, Kenora, Grassy Narrows First Nation and Hearst.