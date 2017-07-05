City of Dryden welcomes new animal control/bylaw officer

Submitted

The Dryden Police Service are welcoming a new Animal Control/Bylaw Enforcement Officer, Cody Fedorchuk.

The Animal/Bylaw Enforcement Hours of Operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 am to 4pm as well as Tuesday and Thursday 8 am to 12 pm.

The Dryden Police filled the position to enforce already existing bylaws in the city.

Some points they remind pet owners are:

– Allow your dog to run at large andyou could receive a fine in the amount of $105

– Dogs or cats impounded by the Animal Control Officer are subject to fines and impound fees starting at $ 25 per day.

– Keep an eye on your dog or cat. Do not let them trespass on privately owned property or face a fine of $105

– Failing to license your dog or displaying a dog tag could cost you $150.00

– Allowing your animal to make noise that disturbs the public is a maximum fine of $105

– Failing to remove dog waste can cost you $105

– Keeping more than two dogs is a fine of $105

– Be a responsible pet owner; contract your Veterinarian for information on Spaying, Neutering and Micro-Chipping your pets.

The Dryden Police look forward to moving ahead with this initiative and securing a safe and healthy environment for pets of the City of Dryden.