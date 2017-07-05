Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

City of Dryden welcomes new animal control/bylaw officer

News — 05 July 2017

Submitted

The Dryden Police Service are welcoming a new Animal Control/Bylaw Enforcement Officer, Cody Fedorchuk.

The Animal/Bylaw Enforcement Hours of Operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 am to 4pm as well as Tuesday and Thursday 8 am to 12 pm.

The Dryden Police filled the position to enforce already existing bylaws in the city.

Some points they remind pet owners are:

– Allow your dog to run at large andyou could receive a fine in the amount of $105

– Dogs or cats impounded by the Animal Control Officer are subject to fines and impound fees starting at $ 25 per day.

– Keep an eye on your dog or cat. Do not let them trespass on privately owned property or face a fine of $105

– Failing to license your dog or displaying a dog tag could cost you $150.00

– Allowing your animal to make noise that disturbs the public is a maximum fine of $105

– Failing to remove dog waste can cost you $105

– Keeping more than two dogs is a fine of $105

– Be a responsible pet owner; contract your Veterinarian for information on Spaying, Neutering and Micro-Chipping your pets.

The Dryden Police look forward to moving ahead with this initiative and securing a safe and healthy environment for pets of the City of Dryden.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook