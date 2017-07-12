Chamber contest looking for the right fit for downtown rental spaces

By Dryden Observer Staff

It’s a creative way to address a high vacancy rate in Dryden’s downtown and perhaps spur some local entrepreneurship.

The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce, together with the City of Dryden and PACE (Patricia Area Community Endeavours) recently announced the launch of a contest called ‘Win This Space – Dryden’.

Designed to attract new business to Dryden’s downtown core while helping to fill vacant storefronts, the contest is open for submissions from July 1 – 31, 2017.

To enter, simply submit your idea for a new business in 250 words or less or a short 2-3 minute video at www.drydenchamber.ca. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and will receive their first year of rent in monthly payments to a maximum of $1,000.00 per month, plus in-kind professional service sponsorships.

“We are very excited about this contest and what it could mean for our downtown core,” says Michelle Price, Chair of the Win This Space Committee and the Dryden District Chamber of Commerce. “I believe that Dryden is the first community in Northwestern Ontario to offer this contest. We have been so fortunate to receive the assistance from other communities in Ontario that have run this contest so successfully. We are especially grateful for the support and mentorship of Jan Hawley, EDO Huron East.”

Chamber Manager, Lorna Wood says local sponsors play a big role in the Chamber’s ability to run the contest.

“What a great way to start a new business,” said Wood. “To not only receive 12 months of rent plus sponsorships, but to have such tremendous support from other local businesses. We could not have offered this contest without the sponsors and would like to thank each of them for their commitment to our great little City of Dryden. I encourage anyone with a good idea for a new business in downtown Dryden to submit it by July 31 and be entered into the contest at www.drydenchamber.ca – and let the best idea win.”