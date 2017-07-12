Anna Dyck – February 19, 1929 – Friday, July 7, 2017

In loving memory of Anna Dyck who passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Friday, July 7, 2017 at the age of 88 years with family by her side.

She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 69 years, David Dyck, her children: Garry Dyck, Joyce (Robert) Ivanowich, Ron (Chris) Dyck and Katherine (Charles) Tennyson.

Also left to mourn are her eleven grandchildren: Dustin, Cory and Heather Dyck, David, Richard, Andrew, Sarah and Mark Ivanowich, William, Victoria and Nicholas Tennyson. She’ll be missed by her sister Sarah (Ike) Hiebert and one brother, Peter (Lillian) Janzen.

Anna was predeceased by her parents; Abram & Sara Janzen, five brothers, five sisters, two grandchildren; Baby Ivanowich and Michael Tennyson. Anna was blessed to have seven great grandchildren: Nolen, Leanne, Donovan, Celeste, Delcie-Joy, Audrey and Lucas.

Anna was born on February 19, 1929 in Rosthern, Saskatchewan and moved to Carrot River when she was around 6 years of age. Her family then moved to the homestead in Orley when she was eight years old. Anna met the love of her life, David at the Orley train station when she was sixteen and this began their incredible love story. Anna and David were married on a cold day in December 1947 and moved to Dryden in 1950. Anna took pride in being an outstanding wife, excellent mother and caring friend to many. She was well known for making the tastiest bread and her buns could not be beat.

Anna enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and picking berries. From 1962 on she spent most of her summers out at their cottage on Thunder Lake when she wasn’t travelling to Saskatchewan, Alberta or British Columbia to visit family. Anna faithfully attended the First Baptist Church and cherished her church family. Anna’s grandchildren were her greatest joy and she was always up to the challenge of telling anyone who would listen how wonderful they were.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 10th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in First Baptist Church with Reverend Adam Hall officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday July 9th from 3:00 until 4:00 in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Homes.

Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to First Baptist Church or Canadian Cancer Society through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at ww.stevensfuneralhomes.ca