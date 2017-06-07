Track and Field Eagles at OFSAA

Submitted

Dryden high school track and field athletes had an excellent team performance at the all-Ontario High School Championships (OFSAA) in Belleville, last week, where they competed against the top athletes in all of Ontario.

Lindsay Coles came 8th overall in the woman’s senior discus throw.

Jacob Bilous was in the top 15 in the senior men’s 100m dash.

Allison Wisneski placed 11th in the senior woman’s javelin throw, and 13th in the discus.

Madisen Lambert held onto a first place position for a time in both her 800m and 1500m distance runs, in the end finished with some personal best times, and 15th overall in the 800m run and 18th overall in the 1500m.

Brenna Walter came 21st in the province in the 400m dash.

Eagles relay teams also preformed well, Michael Braun had a personal best in the men’s senior 2000m steeplechase. Mason Brown and Brenna Walter both had personal bests in the 1500m, 800m and 400m respectively.

Sarah Urquhart competed in the 1500 steeplechase and had a personal best in the junior girls 1500m. The athletes all showed great team spirit and all their hard work paid off. ?

Coles and Ryan break NWOSSA records in discus

By Sarah McCarthy

Before heading to OFSAA, Lindsay Coles and Michael Ryan both recorded new NWOSSA records in the discus event in Thunder Bay held two weeks ago.

Ryan recorded a throw of 42.78-metres in the boys event, breaking the old record held by Mason Shawayahamish of Geraldton (42.02m set in 2008)

In the girls event, Coles tossed the discus 35.60-metres on her last throw breaking the previous record throw of 35.21 held by F. Jensen from Thunder Bay’s Hillcrest set in 1985.