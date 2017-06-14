Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Northern electoral boundaries under consideration

News — 14 June 2017
A sample map of new potential provincial electoral boundaries, now under discussion and public consultation by the Far North Electorial Boundaries Commission.
By Dryden Observer Staff

Consultations are taking place this week in Red Lake and Sioux Lookout to determine if voters would like to see the Kenora-Rainy River Provincial Electoral District subdivided into smaller areas of representation.

The Kenora-Rainy River District currently encompasses 342,629 square kilometres.

The Far North Electoral Boundaries Commission is holding consultations in communities throughout the electoral districts of Kenora/Rainy River as well as Timmins/James Bay. 

The Commission is visiting both urban centres and remote communities in Ontario’s Far North to consult with residents about the addition of one or two new electoral districts. Dates for the first and second round of consultations are being posted to the Commission’s website. The Commission previously appeared in Dryden May 31.

Sample maps of potential new district boundaries are available at the Commission’s website at http://fnebc-cdcegn.ca/en/maps/.  The commission is also accepting written submissions which can be sent to info@fnebc-cdcegn.ca.

The Commission has three months to complete its work and must submit a final report with its recommendations to the Attorney General by August 1, 2017. 

The government must introduce legislation to implement the commission’s final recommendations before October 30, 2017.

