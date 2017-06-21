Nominations open for Business Awards

Submitted

The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the nomination period for the 20th Annual Business Excellence Awards will be open from June 15 – July 15, 2017, and asks for the community’s assistance in identifying deserving nominees in the following 12 award categories:

* Woman in Business

* New Business Excellence

* Young Business Leader

* Fresh New Image

* Service to Healthcare

* Tourism Excellence

* Business Celebrating Youth

* Community Spirit

* Rising Star

* Customer Service Excellence

* Manager of the Year

* Business of the Year

Nominations for the 12 award categories can be submitted online at www.drydenchamber.ca by midnight on July 15, 2017. Once the nomination period closes and all nominees have been contacted, voting kits are distributed to Chamber members who vote by secret ballot to select the award recipients. Adjudication of the voting is provided by a local accounting firm. Award recipients are announced and recognized at the Awards Gala, which will take place on Saturday September 23, 2017.

The Business Excellence Awards is an annual Chamber event that celebrates and recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations in the local area that demonstrate exceptional business practices, superior customer service, and commitment to community economic development. Committee Chair Michelle Price states that the longevity of this community event demonstrates its importance to the business community and adds, “We are grateful for the generosity of our sponsors who support this program year after year. The Awards Gala is the one night of the year when the business community gathers to celebrate their accomplishments and successes, that is extremely positive for our community”

The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce has been the ‘Voice of Business’ in the Dryden area since 1931.

For more information contact Michelle Price at 223-7399, or Committee Chair Lorna Wood, Chamber Manager at 223-2622.