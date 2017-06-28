Mentalist act The Amazing Warbo at Centre, July 12

By Michael Christianson

Are you ready to be amazed?

Canada’s foremost mentalist The Amazing Warbo will be making his first appearance at The Centre in Dryden on Wednesday, July 12.

The show promises to make you laugh and to leave you in awe as Warbo performs feats such as telling you the names of your childhood friends, your dead pets and so much more.

Warbo wants you to be there to help make his show unique.

“The show is my audience, every show is different because it’s a mentalism act, not everybody thinks the same things so it’s always different,” said Warbo. “The show itself is unique in the sense that it’s mesmerizing, I’m not showing up with props I’m using my brain and it’s better than any special effect in a movie, it’s just something you can’t weigh it’s just an awesome show, you have to see it to believe it.”

Warbo has been appearing all around Dryden to promote his show and he was at the recent Joy Con performing card tricks that left children of all ages astonished.

Tickets for the show are $25 for an evening of magic, mystery and more.