LCBO strike averted

News — 28 June 2017

A looming strike has been averted as the union negotiating team has reached a tentative agreement with LCBO management, says the President of the union representing LCBO workers.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said that the details of the agreement will not be disclosed until they have been shared with workers, but that the deal “comes as the result of the tireless efforts of these members, both at the bargaining table and across the province.”

“I want to thank these workers for taking a stand against the negative impacts of precarious work, which is a sad fact of life for far too many workers today,” said Thomas. “Across Ontario, far too many people are stuck in low-wage, part-time, contract positions. We saw over the course of these negotiations that challenging that precarity was an issue that resonated for many in the public.

“In particular, I want to thank all the members of the public who, over the past few months, shared words and messages of support with these workers, whether in their workplaces, at information pickets, or online.”

