Kiwanis Club working toward summer flea market, car boot sales

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden’s Kiwanis Club is hoping to liven up your Saturdays over the summer by introducing some new recurring events.

Starting this Saturday at their waterfront headquarters near Van Horne Landing/Government Dock, the club will host a ‘Car Boot Sale’, renting $10 spaces to those who would like to sell garage sale items from the trunks of their cars or the back of a truck.

Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kiwanis Club member Lorraine McArthur says the club is trying to complement instead of compete with other established Saturday activities like the Cloverbelt Farmers Market and the regular spate of garage sales enjoyed by many. She adds the club is holding back on their their plan to host vendor tables for home-based businesses under the Kiwanis tent until after the Canada Day long weekend, to avoid conflicting with this weekend’s craft fair at the Agricultural Centre.