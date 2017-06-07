Isabelle Salter – September 13, 1917 ~ May 30, 2017

In loving memory of Isabelle Jean Salter who died on May 30th 2017 at Princess Court at the age of 99. Isabelle was born Sept 13th, 1917 at Stratton, Ontario to the late George and Mary McKay of Emo.

Isabelle liked to share her fond memories of her family home on the bank of the Rainy River, Emo. Isabelle was athletic and had an outgoing personality. These traits were assets during Isabelle’s long teaching career, which began in a two room school in Atikokan and ended at Riverview School, Dryden. Over the years, many people have approached mom to express their appreciation for being their favourite teacher. During her retirement years, Isabelle enjoyed travelling with friends to many destinations including Europe and Australia. She also enjoyed camping in her Airstream trailer at Blue Lake Provincial Park where family and friends joined her.

On August 3, 1942, Isabelle was united in marriage to Arnold Salter who predeceased her October 4th, 1976. She was also predeceased by one sister, Merle Gillies and two brothers, Mick and Murray McKay.

Isabelle is survived by one daughter, Margaret Scarfone of Sault Ste. Marie and one son David (Darlene) of Dryden. Also surviving are four grandsons, John Martin of Sault Ste. Marie, Ian (Michela) Salter of Sioux Lookout, Jim Salter of Dryden and Dr. Neil Salter of Dauphin, Manitoba and four great- grandchildren, Jackson Martin, Jayda Martin, Liam Salter and Holden Salter. Isabelle is also survived by sisters-in-law Doris Salter and Marlene Salter as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Isabelle will be held Monday June 12th at 1 pm in First United Church in Dryden with Reverend Erin McIntyre Garrick and Alice Bloomfield officiating. A reception will follow the service. Interment of ashes will be in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Equipment Fund or Second Chance Pet Network online or through Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca