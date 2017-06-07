High School hosts Relay For Life event

By Sarah McCarthy

Teams of students relayed throughout the day on Friday as the Leadership class and volunteers of students had a Youth Relay For Life. About 40 team members, plus volunteers, the class and a few dogs were in attendance to walk laps around the Dryden High School track as well as take part in fun games.

Taylor Wiedenhoeft – a former DHS student and cancer survivor attended the event to kick off the day by leading the first lap around the track. Relay For Life Youth Coordinator, Dani Ashley from the Canadian Cancer Society also made the trip to Dryden to get the group organized and to say a few inspiring and informing words on behalf of the organization.

Later in the day there was also a luminary ceremony that students purchased in memory of loved ones. It was estimated that by Friday the teams had raised around $3500 and were going to extend their collection date-all of which will be donated towards the Canadian Canadian Cancer Society.