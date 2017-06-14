Go-Getters honour 90+ residents

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dear friends, family and dignitaries honoured some the community’s most experienced members, Saturday at the 15th annual 90+ Birthday Social for members of the Dryden Go-Getters.

The most important event of the year for the local group, it enjoyed guests from three levels of government and welcomed nine new 90+ Dryden residents (born in 1927) to the ranks.

The Honourable Bob Nault, Kenora MP, appearing on behalf of the Government of Canada, presented certificates to the 90+ members. Provincial representative Sarah Campbell, member of provincial parliament for Kenora-Rainy River assisted Nault in presenting to the group.

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson represented the City of Dryden in his role of welcoming new 90 year old members: Verna Rustan, Theresa Hatch, Helen Ferguson, June Alexander, Anne Byer, Marguerite MacKinnon, Wesley Robinson, Greta Waller and Jean Plomp.

Members born between 1915 and 1927 were introduced by Wilda Nystrom. They included: Lillian Berg, Helen Cornelius, Birdie Coulson, Stella Davies, Ken Davis, Owen Fenwick, Bud Findlay, Grace Hamlton, Eve Kaidannek, Alva Landrie, Thomas MacDonald, Irene McMaster, Olive Moline, Agatha Pateman, Les Plomp, Dorothy Sherwood, Mary Shorrock, Vi Stansfield, Guenther Strelski and Mildred Woodbeck.

Mayor Wilson presented the Dryden Go-Getters’ oldest members with floral arrangements and congratulations from the City of Dryden. Mrs. Dorthy Sherwood was born in September 1917 and will turn 100 this year.

Mr. Ken Davis — the oldest member — was born in December 1915 and will turn 102 this year.