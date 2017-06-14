Funding push for Dudley Hewitt Cup

By Michael Christianson

With a record setting season in the books the Dryden GM Ice Dogs are looking forward to hosting one of the biggest hockey events that Dryden has ever seen.

Dryden will host the 2018 Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canada Jr. A Championship, which is tentatively scheduled for May 1-5, 2018, at the Memorial Arena and the organizers are looking to the community for support.

Sheri Lang and Angela Mason have taken on co-chairing for the 2018 Dudley fundraising committee and right now the group’s first priority is corporate sponsorship to help ensure the community event is a success.

The Dudley Hewitt Cup will be competed for by four teams from across the province including the Dryden GM Ice Dogs who get to attend the tournament as hosts.

“It’s a big year, we’ve got the Dudley coming, we’re going to have over 200 rooms that are booked at all the hotels, that’s without the parents, so there is going to be four teams of parents as well that will be about three-quarters of parents who come to the Dudley,” said Lang. “It’s a pretty big event, we think it is going to be fantastic for the city of Dryden.”

The Dudley committee is looking for your help going forward and hopes to bring the community together in new ways.

“We’re getting some really good ideas from the community, which is really what this is about, to bring the community together and hold a really top-notch tournament,” said Mason. “Sheri and I are getting some ideas right now but we’re definitely looking for new ideas and anyone willing to help out to definitely let us know.”

The group plans to have a designated schedule moving forward with different fundraising events each month.

The Dudley Hewitt committee encourages businesses to see their package offers for sponsorships and anyone willing to donate time, money or ideas can reach Lang and Mason through the Ice Dogs.