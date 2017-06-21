Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

French language school celebrates 10 years in Dryden

Culture & Events — 21 June 2017
Students and parents enjoyed a performance fromFrench-language band Le Groupe Swing at The Centre, part of a week of celebrations. Photo by Chris Marchand

By Michael Christianson

On Saturday École catholique de l’Enfant-Jésus hosted a party to celebrate the schools tenth anniversary.

Fun on the school grounds, Saturday as kids enjoyed activities as well as the opening of a new disc golf course.

Friends and families of the school were entertained by live music, bouncy castles, lots of other outdoor activities that culminated in a pig roast dinner.

The school has had a busy week getting prepared for the celebrations. Two disc golf experts came out to the school to help install their new course. The pair from Thunder Bay also helped to install the disc golf course at Anderson’s and the school hopes to hold tournaments in the future.

There was much to celebrate at this milestone. School secretary and librarian Rachele Dupuis was overjoyed to see the school progress to this day.

Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson tries out École catholique de l’Enfant-Jésus’ rock climbing wall during 10th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.
Photo by Michael Christianson

“I am elated that we’ve made it to 10 years: I’ve been here since the beginning,” said Dupuis. “I’m very proud of the progress and the impact that we’ve had on the families that we’ve seen in the past, the ones we have today and I’m very excited for the future.”

She said last Thursdays ‘Le Groupe Swing’ performance at the Centre was a milestone for the school and she was glad it all came together.

Breakdancing action from Le Groupe Swing.

Musicians (from left) Richard McIvor, Marshall Bazinet, Joe McIvor and Walter Bazinet play some traditional tunes.

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

