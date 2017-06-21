French language school celebrates 10 years in Dryden

By Michael Christianson

On Saturday École catholique de l’Enfant-Jésus hosted a party to celebrate the schools tenth anniversary.

Friends and families of the school were entertained by live music, bouncy castles, lots of other outdoor activities that culminated in a pig roast dinner.

The school has had a busy week getting prepared for the celebrations. Two disc golf experts came out to the school to help install their new course. The pair from Thunder Bay also helped to install the disc golf course at Anderson’s and the school hopes to hold tournaments in the future.

There was much to celebrate at this milestone. School secretary and librarian Rachele Dupuis was overjoyed to see the school progress to this day.

“I am elated that we’ve made it to 10 years: I’ve been here since the beginning,” said Dupuis. “I’m very proud of the progress and the impact that we’ve had on the families that we’ve seen in the past, the ones we have today and I’m very excited for the future.”

She said last Thursdays ‘Le Groupe Swing’ performance at the Centre was a milestone for the school and she was glad it all came together.