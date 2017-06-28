Dryden Police using Naloxone spray to fight overdoses

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Police Services now have a new tool to block the effects of opioids and overdoses.

Police officers will be carrying Naloxone nasal spray, which is produced by Narcan. When administered to someone who is in a comatose, overdose state the drug acts quickly to reverse the effects of the opiate.

All members of the Police Service are now trained to use the nasal spray that is already being used across Ontario and other parts of Canada.

“Dryden’s not immune to substance abuse issues and with some of the different opiate based drugs that are out there now it’s important to have the tools available to help deal with people that may have overdosed, it’s prudent to have that available to us,” said Dryden Police Chief Doug Paulson.” It’s also protection for our own members when they’re in certain situations and encountering some of these very potent synthetic opiate based drugs they can get contaminated themselves and to be able to have that response with the nasal spray is important.”

Paulson says the police have not yet had to administer the spray and that he not aware of fentanyl in Dryden but there are certainly other opiates in the area.