DPS officers lobby council against OPP costing

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden Police Service got their final opportunity to address council before they decide whether or not to go ahead with a costing request from the Ontario Provincial Police for their services if they were to dissolve the DPS in favour of the OPP model.

Dryden Police Services Board Chair Judy Green was first to address council and she was confused by the process and the timing of the vote, which was originally scheduled for that very meeting.

Inspector Ann Tkachyk was next with a heartfelt presentation which began showing the size of the OPP’s jurisdiction should they adopt the new model which includes Ignace and other surrounding areas. She stated the OPP model would deploy from detachment areas and not from a municipality.

Furthermore Tkachyk addressed that OPP would not be responsible for municipal by-laws and that the OPP rely on online citizen self reporting for some types of calls they do not attend.

Another main factor Tkachyk pointed to is that through the OPP council would not be able to approve the budget as they do with DPS through section 39 of the Police Services Act, that would fall to the province. Failure to pay could result in the municipalities being taken to court and debt ruled against them.

Tkachyk stressed that the Dryden Police Service budget is 18 per cent of the city’s total budget and that their costs are low.

Dryden Police Association President Scott Silver was the last to address council. He addressed the payout Dryden would have to give to police members, citizen members and those who do not get to join the OPP. He figured the cost could be well over a million dollars.

Silver stated this is not an attack on the OPP, his father was an OPP officer and many of his friends are OPP officers. He told council that when he first applied to be a police officer Dryden was his only choice, he wanted to live and serve in this community.

Ending the discussion with council the topic of morale was raised. Silver said this costing issue has shaken up morale and he felt like they were on a good path under Chief Doug Palson.

Council will vote on July 22 whether to request an OPP costing be done.