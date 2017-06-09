Darryl Skinner leaving City Council

By Michael Christianson

Dryden City Council will once again have an empty seat to fill.

Councillor Darryl Skinner will be stepping down from council effective July 19, 2017.

Skinner filled the seat previously left vacant by Ken Moss in October of 2015.

“Regrettably I need to step down for family reasons,” said Skinner. “Hard decision but I know that the city is in good hands with the current council and definitely heading in the right direction.”

Council will look at possible options to replace Skinner beginning on Monday night at the Committee of the Whole meeting.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the people of Dryden have given me and I know that Dryden will only continue to head in the right direction in the future,” said Skinner.