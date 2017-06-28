Council moves forward to seek OPP costing

By Michael Christianson

Dryden city council voted unanimously on Wednesday to pursue an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) costing proposal for the city of Dryden.

The motion was put forward last month by the CAO and members of the police services board addressed council last week to address the realities of an OPP costing and what it would mean for services in the city.

“The best method for council to be able to make this decision is by being provided a complete overview of what all the services are that the Dryden Police Service performs and how these servives truly compare to what the Ontario Provincial Police would charge for very similar services,” said CAO Ernie Remillard at the vote.

A committee was recommended to be formed prior to the vote consisting of the Dryden Police Chief, the CAO, two members of council and one member of the Dryden Police Services Board.

Costing will take 12-18 months. Once a costing proposal is received from the OPP the municipality has six months to accept or reject the proposal.

Councilor Roger Valley was vocal that this process had been less than transparent and felt that the public should have another chance to speak at the meeting on Wednesday, even after many had spoke two days before at the regular council meeting.

“I think anytime if you want openness and accountability you have to hear from the public; I saw no reason tonight if there was new information coming out that people should have been allowed to speak before council. This is our chamber, this is the people’s chamber and if we’re here meeting they should have the opportunity to speak to us,” said Valley. “It doesn’t change the fact that we need to do this to put it to rest. I was the mayor in the mid 90s and it was an extremely controversial issue back then, it was slightly different too, it was about amalgamation with Barclay and amalgamating or expanding the police forces so those two things were there, it was a different time back then, we’ve moved onto this, Dryden is in a totally different spot financially, we need to know if there are savings.”