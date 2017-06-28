Confederation College celebrates graduates

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden campus of Confederation College held their convocation last week at the same time the school is celebrating 50 years of educating northern Ontario.

The event was held at the Centre and saw many family and friends come out to cheer on their graduates. The largest graduating program was the Practical Nursing Program followed by the Early Childhood Education Program.

Director of the Dryden and Sioux Lookout campuses Angelina Anderson spoke first followed by Board of Governors member Darlene Furlong.

Mayor Greg Wilson gave some advice to the graduates before President Jim Madder made his remarks. Madder said he was honoured to be in the leadership role in the school’s fiftieth year but said he is standing on the shoulders of giants of all those who put in the hard work to keep Confederation College open and making it to this milestone.

“It’s exciting here, 48,000 graduates if you can believe that across the 50 years all across northern Ontario; 90% of them stay here and they contribute to our social economic fabric it’s just remarkable,” said Madder. “Today is just laughter, lots of little ones happy seeing brothers and sisters and parents going across the stage, lots of really happy people here who have that opportunity to stay here and be employed and stay at home and enjoy the world of northwestern Ontario.”