2nd annual Eagles alumni flag football event, July 15

After the success of Eagles Football last year, the team will be celebrating the first perfect season in Dryden High School Football history and paying tribute to fallen alumnus Sterling Warren (2006) who passed away last week.

The Eagles will host their second annual DHS Alumni Flag Football Games, Saturday July 15 — a one day event at Harry McMaster Field where you can visit friends, have some fun and impress your kids.

Sign up as a team or an individual, games will be set up by age and requests. You do not need to be an Eagle football vet to play, just a DHS alumnus.

Based on numbers that sign up, games will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. The idea is not to overdo the running but to get people together and allow for fun and socializing.

If there is enough early interest we can look at going to a meeting place and eat/drink and play old football videos…

* 7 on 7 flag football played on field…lines will be painted, goalposts padded

* 30 minute games timed with the scoreboard, each team gets min 2 games

* No blocking…full rules will be sent out later and will be onsite

* Possibly a mid-day skills contest…punt/pass and kicking…

* All equipment will be provided, water will be available

* Music will be playing.

* Memorabilia, stats and pictures will be displayed and for sale

If you want to know more or wish to sign up, $10 per player payable on game day. Monies collected will be used to cover field paint, prizes and towards Eagles Athletics needs.

Email Geoff Zilkalns at geoff.zilkalns@kpdsb.on.ca