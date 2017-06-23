23rd annual Seafood Dinner benefits arena upgrade fund



By Michael Christianson

It was a long day for members of the Newfoundland Heritage Club but in the end their dinner for 450 people — consisting of 20 salmon, 160 pounds of mussels and 460 one-pound lobsters ­— was a great success.

Club members started their day at 8:30 a.m. to greet the truck from Halifax that was full of delicious seafood. From there the guys were cleaning and stuffing salmon before counting out the lobsters and removing their rubber bands.

June Kelloway-Tarrant was on hand to see it all come together, volunteers from 4H and Dryden Ladies Hockey came to help serve.

“The Newfoundland Heritage Club has had a group here for 24 years, this is our twenty-third annual seafood dinner and every year we do it as a fundraiser,” said Kelloway-Tarrant. “We have partnered this year with Dryden District Agricultural Society as well as with DREAM and so between the three organizations that’s what pulls off the day but quite frankly it’s Frank and his group of guys that do all the cooking, preparation, etc. for the seafood. It’s an effort of around 100 volunteers.”

Ann Tkachyk came to the event on behalf of the Dryden Recreation Extension And Modification (DREAM) Project and was pleased by the partnership.

“We are so lucky to have partners like the Newfoundland Labrador Club and the Dryden Agricultural Society giving us this opportunity to raise funds for our initiatives for the expansion of the Dryden DREAM Committee, we have a big group of people here from Ladies Hockey and volunteers from the DREAM committee, we’re ready to serve lobsters!”