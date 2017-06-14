Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

2017 DHS Eagles Athletic Awards

Sports & Recreation — 14 June 2017
Dryden High School Male Athlete of the Year Liam Wrolstad — presented by Neil McLeod. Photos by Chris Marchand

Monica Tourond (left) and Sarah Benson were named Dryden High School’s Female Athletes of the Year for 2016-17.

By Chris Marchand

DHS Sportswoman of the Year — Jess Carter

There was a long night ahead for the dozens of Dryden High School athletes who gathered for a send-off worthy of a very successful year for school teams in regional and provincial competition.

Over the span of three hours close to fifty awards were bestowed upon students, the pinnacle of which, on the male side, fell to Eagles football running back Liam Wrolstad who marked over 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in an unbeaten season that saw the Eagles capture the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Andy Currie Division. The tank-like Wrolstad’s success was closely tied to that of quarterback Jarett Hicks (who accounted for 18 touchdowns for the season) with whom he shared offensive MVP honours earlier in the evening.

DHS Sportsman of the Year — Graham Szmon

“Feels great,” said Wrolstad. “I couldn’t have done it without a lot of help from everybody I’ve played with on teams over the years, all my coaches, my family — everybody supported me all along. Driving me to practice everyday, driving to Winnipeg to watch games. Winning the (football) championship this year was a great way to top it all off.”

Wrolstad says he plans to attend university in the fall and is considering Lakehead.

Female Athlete of the Year was a shared honour for 2016/2017 between gritty mavens of the basketball and volleyball courts as well as frequent teammates Monica Tourond and Sarah Benson. Tourond earned MVP honours in senior girls basketball while Benson snagged MVP honours in both senior girls volleyball and soccer teams.

DHS Female Rookie of the Year — Cali Lappage

“I’m really happy with how everything ended,” said Benson. “I had a rough start to the year — a pretty serious injury and I wasn’t even sure I could compete, but I had great teams, coaches and parents who helped me through everything. It’s bee a great four years, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Benson plans to attend the University of Ottawa in the fall with hopes of playing volleyball.

Tourond says it’s a rather satisfying conclusion to years of balancing school and sports.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve worked really hard for four years so, it’s nice to have something to show for it,” said Tourond. “It’s been such an honour playing with her (Benson), she’s such a good teammate and I’m glad we got to share this.”

DHS Male Rookie of the Year — Mason Brown

Tourond plans to attend Wilfred Laurier University in the fall.

Among the other major awards of the evening, Rookie of the Year (male) went to multi-sport athlete Mason Brown. Female rookie of the year went to Cali Lappage.

Sportswomen Of the Year went to girls hockey co-MVP Jess Carter. Sportsman of the year went to senior boys basketballer Graham Szmon.

 

 

Football Defensive MVP — Randy Russell

Cheerleading Most Dedicated Bailey Ulasik

Cross Country Running MVP — Michael Braun

Boys Hockey MVP — Keith Wrolstad

Senior Girls Badminton MVP — Emma Robertson

Junior Badminton MVPs — Mason Brown, Hannah Zilkalns

Football Lineman Award — Stephen Dormer

Girls Hockey MVPs — Jess Carter and Leah Balla (right)

Boys Golf MVP — Jacob Lugli

Girls Soccer MVP — Sarah Benson

Junior Boys Volleyball MVP — Evan Waller

Junior Boys Basketball MVP — Gus Brosseau

Junior Girls Basketball MVP — Mandy Tourond

Senior Boys Badminton MVP — Dion Corvello

Nordic Skiing MVP — Corrin Kuzemchuk

Senior Boys Basketball Most Improved— Graham Szmon

Senior Girls Basketball MVP — Monica Tourond

Track and Field MVP — Jacob Bilous

Junior Girls Volleyball MVPs — Emily Heil, Reyhan Brown

Senior Boys Volleyball MVP — Matthew Waites

Senior Girls Volleyball MVP — Sarah Benson

Wrestling MVP — Alexandra Cooper

EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners

Volleyball
Jr Boys
MVP
Evan Waller
 
Volleyball
Jr Boys
MIP
Evan Armit
 
 
Basketball
Jr. Girls
MVP
Mandy Tourond
 
Basketball
Jr. Girls
MIP
Claire Burgstaler
 
Football
Offence
MVP
Liam Wrolstad
Jarett Hicks
Football
Defence
MVP
Randy Russell
 
Football
Lineman
MVP
Stephen Dormer
 
Football
 
MIP
Kris Bilous
 
 
Cheerleading
 
Most Dedic.
Bailey Ulasik
 
Cheerleading
 
MIP
Kerstin Loutitt
 
 
Volleyball
SR. BOYS
MVP
Matt Waites
 
Volleyball
SR. BOYS
MIP
Jared Vandenbrand
 
 
Basketball
SR.GIRLS
MVP
Monica Tourond
 
Basketball
SR. GIRLS
MIP
Lindsay Coles
 
Basketball
SR. GIRLS
Dedicated
Jess Carter
 
 
Hockey
Boys
MVP
Keith Wrolstad
 
Hockey
Boys
Coaches Award
Jacob Lugli
 

Hockey
Girls
MVP
Jess Carter
Leah Balla
Hockey
Girls
MIP
Cali Lappage
 
Hockey
Girls
Dedicated
Lindy Leclerc
 
 
Volleyball
Jr. Girls
MVP
Reyhan Brown
Emily Heil
Volleyball
Jr. Girls
MIP
Kiana McKinstry
 
Volleyball
SR. GIRLS
MVP
Sarah Benson
 
Volleyball
SR. GIRLS
MIP
Emma Robertson

 
Basketball
SR BOYS
MVP
Jarett Hicks
 
Basketball
SR BOYS
Coaches Award
Graham Szmon
 
Wrestling
 
MVP
Alexandra Cooper
 
Wrestling
 
MIP
Shaylyn Lands
 
 
Nordic Ski
 
MVP
Corrin Kuzemchuk
 
Nordic Ski
 
MIP
Nicholas Peters
 

EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners Part 

Basketball
Jr. Boys
MVP
Gus Brosseau
 
Basketball
Jr. Boys
MIP
Koen Taylor
 
Badminton
Jr. Girls
MVP
Hannah Zilkalns
 
Badminton
Jr. Boys
MVP
Mason Brown
 
Badminton
SR. GIRLS
MVP
Emma Robertson
 
Badminton
SR. BOYS
MVP
Dion Corvello
 
Soccer
Girls
MVP
Sarah Benson
 
Soccer
Girls
MIP
Kaitlyn Durance
 
Soccer
Boys
MVP
Ryan Shapland
 
Soccer
Boys
MIP
Nathan Ho
 
Golf
Girls
MVP
Lindy Leclerc
 
Golf
Boys
MVP
Jacob Lugli
 
XCountry
 
MVP
Mike Braun
 
XCountry
 
Rookie
Maddie Lambert

Track and Field
 
MVP
Jacob Bilous
 
Track and Field
 
Rookie
Jarett Hicks
 
Sportsman
Graham Szmon
 
Sportswoman
Jess Carter
 
Rookie
Male
 Mason Brown
 
Rookie
Female
Cali Lappage
 
Athlete of YR Male
Liam Wrolstad
 
Athlete of YR Female
Monica Tourond
Sarah Benson
 
 Lions Award
Ally Wisneski
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

