2017 DHS Eagles Athletic Awards

By Chris Marchand

There was a long night ahead for the dozens of Dryden High School athletes who gathered for a send-off worthy of a very successful year for school teams in regional and provincial competition.

Over the span of three hours close to fifty awards were bestowed upon students, the pinnacle of which, on the male side, fell to Eagles football running back Liam Wrolstad who marked over 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in an unbeaten season that saw the Eagles capture the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Andy Currie Division. The tank-like Wrolstad’s success was closely tied to that of quarterback Jarett Hicks (who accounted for 18 touchdowns for the season) with whom he shared offensive MVP honours earlier in the evening.

“Feels great,” said Wrolstad. “I couldn’t have done it without a lot of help from everybody I’ve played with on teams over the years, all my coaches, my family — everybody supported me all along. Driving me to practice everyday, driving to Winnipeg to watch games. Winning the (football) championship this year was a great way to top it all off.”

Wrolstad says he plans to attend university in the fall and is considering Lakehead.

Female Athlete of the Year was a shared honour for 2016/2017 between gritty mavens of the basketball and volleyball courts as well as frequent teammates Monica Tourond and Sarah Benson. Tourond earned MVP honours in senior girls basketball while Benson snagged MVP honours in both senior girls volleyball and soccer teams.

“I’m really happy with how everything ended,” said Benson. “I had a rough start to the year — a pretty serious injury and I wasn’t even sure I could compete, but I had great teams, coaches and parents who helped me through everything. It’s bee a great four years, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Benson plans to attend the University of Ottawa in the fall with hopes of playing volleyball.

Tourond says it’s a rather satisfying conclusion to years of balancing school and sports.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve worked really hard for four years so, it’s nice to have something to show for it,” said Tourond. “It’s been such an honour playing with her (Benson), she’s such a good teammate and I’m glad we got to share this.”

Tourond plans to attend Wilfred Laurier University in the fall.

Among the other major awards of the evening, Rookie of the Year (male) went to multi-sport athlete Mason Brown. Female rookie of the year went to Cali Lappage.

Sportswomen Of the Year went to girls hockey co-MVP Jess Carter. Sportsman of the year went to senior boys basketballer Graham Szmon.

EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners

Volleyball

Jr Boys

MVP

Evan Waller



Volleyball

Jr Boys

MIP

Evan Armit





Basketball

Jr. Girls

MVP

Mandy Tourond



Basketball

Jr. Girls

MIP

Claire Burgstaler



Football

Offence

MVP

Liam Wrolstad

Jarett Hicks

Football

Defence

MVP

Randy Russell



Football

Lineman

MVP

Stephen Dormer



Football



MIP

Kris Bilous





Cheerleading



Most Dedic.

Bailey Ulasik



Cheerleading



MIP

Kerstin Loutitt





Volleyball

SR. BOYS

MVP

Matt Waites



Volleyball

SR. BOYS

MIP

Jared Vandenbrand





Basketball

SR.GIRLS

MVP

Monica Tourond



Basketball

SR. GIRLS

MIP

Lindsay Coles



Basketball

SR. GIRLS

Dedicated

Jess Carter





Hockey

Boys

MVP

Keith Wrolstad



Hockey

Boys

Coaches Award

Jacob Lugli



Hockey

Girls

MVP

Jess Carter

Leah Balla

Hockey

Girls

MIP

Cali Lappage



Hockey

Girls

Dedicated

Lindy Leclerc





Volleyball

Jr. Girls

MVP

Reyhan Brown

Emily Heil

Volleyball

Jr. Girls

MIP

Kiana McKinstry



Volleyball

SR. GIRLS

MVP

Sarah Benson



Volleyball

SR. GIRLS

MIP

Emma Robertson



Basketball

SR BOYS

MVP

Jarett Hicks



Basketball

SR BOYS

Coaches Award

Graham Szmon



Wrestling



MVP

Alexandra Cooper



Wrestling



MIP

Shaylyn Lands





Nordic Ski



MVP

Corrin Kuzemchuk



Nordic Ski



MIP

Nicholas Peters



EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners Part

Basketball

Jr. Boys

MVP

Gus Brosseau



Basketball

Jr. Boys

MIP

Koen Taylor



Badminton

Jr. Girls

MVP

Hannah Zilkalns



Badminton

Jr. Boys

MVP

Mason Brown



Badminton

SR. GIRLS

MVP

Emma Robertson



Badminton

SR. BOYS

MVP

Dion Corvello



Soccer

Girls

MVP

Sarah Benson



Soccer

Girls

MIP

Kaitlyn Durance



Soccer

Boys

MVP

Ryan Shapland



Soccer

Boys

MIP

Nathan Ho



Golf

Girls

MVP

Lindy Leclerc



Golf

Boys

MVP

Jacob Lugli



XCountry



MVP

Mike Braun



XCountry



Rookie

Maddie Lambert

Track and Field



MVP

Jacob Bilous



Track and Field



Rookie

Jarett Hicks



Sportsman

Graham Szmon



Sportswoman

Jess Carter



Rookie

Male

Mason Brown



Rookie

Female

Cali Lappage



Athlete of YR Male

Liam Wrolstad



Athlete of YR Female

Monica Tourond

Sarah Benson



Lions Award

Ally Wisneski































































