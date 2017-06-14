2017 DHS Eagles Athletic Awards

By Chris Marchand
There was a long night ahead for the dozens of Dryden High School athletes who gathered for a send-off worthy of a very successful year for school teams in regional and provincial competition.
Over the span of three hours close to fifty awards were bestowed upon students, the pinnacle of which, on the male side, fell to Eagles football running back Liam Wrolstad who marked over 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in an unbeaten season that saw the Eagles capture the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Andy Currie Division. The tank-like Wrolstad’s success was closely tied to that of quarterback Jarett Hicks (who accounted for 18 touchdowns for the season) with whom he shared offensive MVP honours earlier in the evening.
“Feels great,” said Wrolstad. “I couldn’t have done it without a lot of help from everybody I’ve played with on teams over the years, all my coaches, my family — everybody supported me all along. Driving me to practice everyday, driving to Winnipeg to watch games. Winning the (football) championship this year was a great way to top it all off.”
Wrolstad says he plans to attend university in the fall and is considering Lakehead.
Female Athlete of the Year was a shared honour for 2016/2017 between gritty mavens of the basketball and volleyball courts as well as frequent teammates Monica Tourond and Sarah Benson. Tourond earned MVP honours in senior girls basketball while Benson snagged MVP honours in both senior girls volleyball and soccer teams.
“I’m really happy with how everything ended,” said Benson. “I had a rough start to the year — a pretty serious injury and I wasn’t even sure I could compete, but I had great teams, coaches and parents who helped me through everything. It’s bee a great four years, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Benson plans to attend the University of Ottawa in the fall with hopes of playing volleyball.
Tourond says it’s a rather satisfying conclusion to years of balancing school and sports.
“It’s very exciting, I’ve worked really hard for four years so, it’s nice to have something to show for it,” said Tourond. “It’s been such an honour playing with her (Benson), she’s such a good teammate and I’m glad we got to share this.”
Tourond plans to attend Wilfred Laurier University in the fall.
Among the other major awards of the evening, Rookie of the Year (male) went to multi-sport athlete Mason Brown. Female rookie of the year went to Cali Lappage.
Sportswomen Of the Year went to girls hockey co-MVP Jess Carter. Sportsman of the year went to senior boys basketballer Graham Szmon.
EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners
Volleyball
Jr Boys
MVP
Evan Waller
Volleyball
Jr Boys
MIP
Evan Armit
Basketball
Jr. Girls
MVP
Mandy Tourond
Basketball
Jr. Girls
MIP
Claire Burgstaler
Football
Offence
MVP
Liam Wrolstad
Jarett Hicks
Football
Defence
MVP
Randy Russell
Football
Lineman
MVP
Stephen Dormer
Football
MIP
Kris Bilous
Cheerleading
Most Dedic.
Bailey Ulasik
Cheerleading
MIP
Kerstin Loutitt
Volleyball
SR. BOYS
MVP
Matt Waites
Volleyball
SR. BOYS
MIP
Jared Vandenbrand
Basketball
SR.GIRLS
MVP
Monica Tourond
Basketball
SR. GIRLS
MIP
Lindsay Coles
Basketball
SR. GIRLS
Dedicated
Jess Carter
Hockey
Boys
MVP
Keith Wrolstad
Hockey
Boys
Coaches Award
Jacob Lugli
Hockey
Girls
MVP
Jess Carter
Leah Balla
Hockey
Girls
MIP
Cali Lappage
Hockey
Girls
Dedicated
Lindy Leclerc
Volleyball
Jr. Girls
MVP
Reyhan Brown
Emily Heil
Volleyball
Jr. Girls
MIP
Kiana McKinstry
Volleyball
SR. GIRLS
MVP
Sarah Benson
Volleyball
SR. GIRLS
MIP
Emma Robertson
Basketball
SR BOYS
MVP
Jarett Hicks
Basketball
SR BOYS
Coaches Award
Graham Szmon
Wrestling
MVP
Alexandra Cooper
Wrestling
MIP
Shaylyn Lands
Nordic Ski
MVP
Corrin Kuzemchuk
Nordic Ski
MIP
Nicholas Peters
EAGLE AWARD Trophy Winners Part
Basketball
Jr. Boys
MVP
Gus Brosseau
Basketball
Jr. Boys
MIP
Koen Taylor
Badminton
Jr. Girls
MVP
Hannah Zilkalns
Badminton
Jr. Boys
MVP
Mason Brown
Badminton
SR. GIRLS
MVP
Emma Robertson
Badminton
SR. BOYS
MVP
Dion Corvello
Soccer
Girls
MVP
Sarah Benson
Soccer
Girls
MIP
Kaitlyn Durance
Soccer
Boys
MVP
Ryan Shapland
Soccer
Boys
MIP
Nathan Ho
Golf
Girls
MVP
Lindy Leclerc
Golf
Boys
MVP
Jacob Lugli
XCountry
MVP
Mike Braun
XCountry
Rookie
Maddie Lambert
Track and Field
MVP
Jacob Bilous
Track and Field
Rookie
Jarett Hicks
Sportsman
Graham Szmon
Sportswoman
Jess Carter
Rookie
Male
Mason Brown
Rookie
Female
Cali Lappage
Athlete of YR Male
Liam Wrolstad
Athlete of YR Female
Monica Tourond
Sarah Benson
Lions Award
Ally Wisneski