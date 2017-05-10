Watoto choir spread message of hope



By Michael Christianson

Members of the Watoto Children’s Choir, a globe-trotting singing and dancing production, made a stop at Dryden’s Full Gospel Church last week to perform songs from their new album ‘Signs & Wonders’ in front of a packed house. Watoto is comprised of children from Uganada, in fact Watoto means children in Swahili, many of whom were orphaned by the HIV/AIDS crisis in sub-Saharan Africa.

Pastoral Elder Doug McMillian was happy to welcome the children back to Dryden. He said this show and turn out was the best he had seen yet.

“These children are wonderful,” said McMillian. “Youngest from six years old to thirteen years old and of course some of the young adults. The passion they have for God is unbelievable, never a frown on their faces, can’t believe the energy.”

Described as a vibrant worship experience Watoto showed videos explaining what the organization does and they even got audience members to get up and dance during their performance.