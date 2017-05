Members of the Khartum Shrine Club from Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Winnipeg were proud to play host to their annual presentation of the Shrine Circus, May14 at Dryden Memorial Arena.

Two showings helped Khartum Shrine raise funds for Shriners’ Hospitals For Kids who assist children living with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft palate and cleft lip — regardless of their ability to pay. Photos by Chris Marchand