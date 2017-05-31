The wisdom of the ages…and pancakes

Breakfast Open House to mark 300th anniversary of modern Freemasonry

By Chris Marchand

Three hundred years ago, Saturday June 3, members of London’s four Freemason’s Lodges gathered in an ale-house called the ‘Goose and The Grid-Iron’ to discuss the formation of a United Grand Lodge of England.

Established in 1908, Dryden’s Golden Star Lodge #484 will open its doors to the public 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday for a Pancake Breakfast and Open House — one of hundreds of events across the province celebrating the 300th anniversary of the formation of the United Grand Lodge of England, the body that governs much of mainstream Freemasonry in the world.

In the centuries that have followed the influence of the world’s oldest fraternal organization has ebbed and flowed over the planet, seeding western civilization with the philosophical ideals of the Enlightenment and imbuing its practitioners with the values of relief, truth and brotherly love.

And there’s pancakes too.

In fact among older members of the order, the pancake breakfast has become a bit of a Masonic cliché, leftover from the golden age of fraternalism — the post WWII era that saw membership in a number of fraternal orders peak in Canada and the U.S..

Having long since faded from prominence, interest in Masonry is back on the upswing among the Millenial generation and with it a renewed enthusiasm for the novel idea of breakfast fundraisers.

“Sioux Lookout has been doing an ongoing monthly pancake breakfast and I thought this would be a good opportunity to start that in Dryden,” said Kelly Ladouceur, Junior Warden at Golden Star #484. “I’d like to continue going forward doing them on the first weekend of every month.”

Local Masons will be on hand to provide tours of the upstairs portion of the lodge, answer questions and help explain the rich symbolism, history and customs of the traditionally secretive order.