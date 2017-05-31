Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

The wisdom of the ages…and pancakes

Culture & Events — 31 May 2017
The wisdom of the ages…and pancakes

Visitors are invited to tour Golden Star Lodge #484 during a pancake breakfast event, June 3 — recognizing the 300th anniversary of the United grand Lodge of England.
Staff photo

Breakfast Open House to mark 300th anniversary of modern Freemasonry
By Chris Marchand

Three hundred years ago, Saturday June 3, members of London’s four Freemason’s Lodges gathered in an ale-house called the ‘Goose and The Grid-Iron’ to discuss the formation of a United Grand Lodge of England. 

Established in 1908, Dryden’s Golden Star Lodge #484 will open its doors to the public 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday for a Pancake Breakfast and Open House — one of hundreds of events across the province celebrating the 300th anniversary of the formation of the United Grand Lodge of England, the body that governs much of mainstream Freemasonry in the world.

In the centuries that have followed the influence of the world’s oldest fraternal organization has ebbed and flowed over the planet, seeding western civilization with the philosophical ideals of the Enlightenment and imbuing its practitioners with the values of relief, truth and brotherly love.

And there’s pancakes too.

In fact among older members of the order, the pancake breakfast has become a bit of a Masonic cliché, leftover from the golden age of fraternalism — the post WWII era that saw membership in a number of fraternal orders peak in Canada and the U.S.. 

Having long since faded from prominence, interest in Masonry is back on the upswing among the Millenial generation and with it a renewed enthusiasm for the novel idea of breakfast fundraisers.

“Sioux Lookout has been doing an ongoing monthly pancake breakfast and I thought this would be a good opportunity to start that in Dryden,” said Kelly Ladouceur, Junior Warden at Golden Star #484. “I’d like to continue going forward doing them on the first weekend of every month.”

Local Masons will be on hand to provide tours of the upstairs portion of the lodge, answer questions and help explain the rich symbolism, history and customs of the traditionally secretive order.

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook