Tender awarded for Rotary Park soccer facility

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden Youth Soccer (DYS) and the City of Dryden hope to have a new multi-use facility in place at Rotary Park by the end of October.

Council approved a recommendation to award tender for the construction of the facility to J.M.S Northwestern Contracting at a special meeting of council, Monday.

J.M.S. Northwestern Contracting was the low bidder among the two firms who submitted in the process, coming in at $633,567.27.

Over the past several years, Dryden Youth Soccer has raised approximately $650,000 in funds and secured $36,500 of in-kind donations. Keewatin-Aski Ltd. Consulting Engineers and Architects were contracted earlier this year to complete the design phase of the project.

In the staff report Monday, the review committee recommended awarding the contract to the lower bidder as the price bid will allow DYS to construct the building, service the property with sewer, water and hydro while still having a contingency fund available. A contingency allowance of approximately 5% of the tender amount is included in the funds secured by DYS for any potential additional costs that may be incurred in this project.

The City will move forward with the signing of the necessary contracts on June 1, 2017 in order to have the project completed by October 31, 2017.