Sioux Lookout bus route drawing grocery shoppers

By Chris Marchand

There are new affordable transportation options for travellers moving between Dryden and Sioux Lookout.

Regional bussing company Kasper Mini-Bus is now running trips between Dryden and Sioux Lookout three-times daily for a price of $10.

Kasper CEO Kasper Wabinski says he hopes people in both communities utilize the service so that it remains viable for the company.

“People in Sioux Lookout were asking us to provide a service that would allow access to more cost effective shopping solutions for families who live on a fixed income,” said Wabinski. “The residents tell me food is going for 30 to 40 per cent more in Sioux Lookout. Residents in Dryden asked for the service to function so people can potentially connect with flights going north, also move packages and bulk cargo.”

The operation also offers freezers and coolers at their terminal on Nymark Rd. to help shoppers keeps their purchases cold.

With Dryden departures times of 7:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Wabinski says he hopes the service will catch on with commuters and those who frequently make the trip for medical services.

“We made the schedule, as best as we could, around the shift schedule at the hospital,” said Wabinski. “I’ve dropped the price as low as I could because I’m trying to make it accessible. We’ll take this chance and see how it works, wait for the traffic to build up.”

For more information, check out Kasper Mini-Bus’ Facebook page, or their website at gokasper.com.