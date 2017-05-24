Path of the Paddle faces major re-route



By Chris Marchand

Dryden paddlers are doing their best to keep our community part of The Path of the Paddle — Northwestern Ontario’s answer to the Trans-Canada Trail.

Citing concerns over effects on traditional wild rice harvesting areas, Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation recently registered opposition to the Dinorwic Lake leg of the 229 kilometre Maukinak trail — one of six stages of the canoe trail which stretch between Thunder Bay and the Manitoba border.

The revelation sent members of the local committee back to the drawing board at a late stage of the game. A newly devised canoe route adds approximately 80 kilometres in distance and would, in many cases, force paddlers to complete a northerly ‘spur’ to Dryden to re-supply.

“Initially it was going to come up Dinorwic Lake and Wabigoon Lake, that’s no longer the case,” said Brad Pareis, interim local chairman of the Path of The Paddle. “The new proposal is that it goes through a lot of remote lakes down south of town. We’ve been working ever since then on re-routing it — using as much of the existing portages and features that can be found in the old ‘Dryden Canoe Routes’ published by the MNR. But you can’t build an entirely new route just out of old pieces, there’s got to be some new portages. That’s where we’re at now, racing to try to get MNR approval for that new stuff before the grand opening.”

On the west side of Hwy. 502, the proposed route makes use of Kekewa Creek and upper Manitou Lake before crossing the highway where it strings together a variety of remote lakes before utilizing Stormy and Bending Lakes before entering the Turtle River Provincial Park.

The Path of the Paddle meets in Dryden for their Annual General Meeting June, 3 the day after Dryden plays host to the Reel Paddling Film Festival, June 2 at The Centre.

Pareis says there are several instances of the route in printed and online resources that will eventually have to be changed. Signs that were already in the ground at Van Horne Landing have been removed.

Pareis says there are advantages and disadvantages to the new circumstances, most of the advantage benefitting local paddlers.

“Very few people are going to be thru-paddlers on this,” said Pareis. “You could easily do Vermilion Bay to Dryden in a couple days. There’s quite a few different little trips you can do. Yes, it’s a disadvantage for a thru paddler because it adds extra kilometres, but the nice thing about this re-route is that you’re not on the big water of Wabigoon and Dinorwic. On creeks and smaller lakes, you’re not as affected by the wind. There’s no reason why you can’t just paddle that way (Dinorwic Lake) anyway – it just wouldn’t be the official route.”wabigoo