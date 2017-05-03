Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Once an Ice Dog, always an Ice Dog Club celebrates championship season at annual awards banquet

Sports & Recreation — 03 May 2017
By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted their year end banquet on Friday night at the best Western Plus but their year is not over yet.

Before the boys made their way to Trenton, Ontario to compete in the Dudley Hewitt Cup they took time to reflect on their season, their championship and all the camaraderie the team and community have enjoyed this season.

After the awards were presented the 20 year olds who played their final year in the SIJHL each gave a speech to the banquet. Patrick Zubick, Ben Dennis, Colton Sandboe, Garret Graham, Lucas Robinson, Jake Gushue, Nick Noseworthy, Braeden Allkins and captain Derek McPhail each gave their own speeches but a central theme ran through all of them, how close this group is, how everyone connected and were welcomed, even those who came at trade deadline, and each and every player said they loved the rest of their team, a close family group was formed on and off the ice this year.

These players played for the name on the front of their jerseys, not for the name on the back.

The evening ended with a heart felt address from president Mike Sveinson who said the only thing larger than what him and the staff put in this year was what they got out, a solid close knit team, a league championship and a shot at another prize.

The Ice Dogs are down in Trenton, Ontario this week competing for the Dudley Hewitt Cup.

Dr. Adam Moir Dryden Minor Hockey Bursary- Derek McPhail

Most wins in a season in franchise history – Kurt Walsten

Coach’s Award – Derek McPhail and Nic Noseworthy

Community Service Award – Patrick Zubick and Garrett Graham

Defensemen of the Year – Cory Dennis and Tristan Knott

Most Improved Player – Braedyn Aubin

Top Local Players – Ben Dennis and Trey Palermo

Top Defensive Forward – Woody Galbraith

Most Sportsmanlike – Jacen Bracko

Rookie of the Year – Eric Stout

Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer and Playoff MVP – Braeden Allkins

 

