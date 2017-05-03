Once an Ice Dog, always an Ice Dog Club celebrates championship season at annual awards banquet

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs hosted their year end banquet on Friday night at the best Western Plus but their year is not over yet.

Before the boys made their way to Trenton, Ontario to compete in the Dudley Hewitt Cup they took time to reflect on their season, their championship and all the camaraderie the team and community have enjoyed this season.

After the awards were presented the 20 year olds who played their final year in the SIJHL each gave a speech to the banquet. Patrick Zubick, Ben Dennis, Colton Sandboe, Garret Graham, Lucas Robinson, Jake Gushue, Nick Noseworthy, Braeden Allkins and captain Derek McPhail each gave their own speeches but a central theme ran through all of them, how close this group is, how everyone connected and were welcomed, even those who came at trade deadline, and each and every player said they loved the rest of their team, a close family group was formed on and off the ice this year.

These players played for the name on the front of their jerseys, not for the name on the back.

The evening ended with a heart felt address from president Mike Sveinson who said the only thing larger than what him and the staff put in this year was what they got out, a solid close knit team, a league championship and a shot at another prize.

The Ice Dogs are down in Trenton, Ontario this week competing for the Dudley Hewitt Cup.