Obituaries — 31 May 2017
Marc Joseph Oliva Bernier October 1, 1961 – May 19, 2017

Marc passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the age of 55 after a year-long illness.  

Predeceased by his father Lionel; Marc is survived and will be dearly remembered by his mother, Apolline; siblings Claude (Carrie), Nicole (Kerry), Roger (Eveline), Eric and Josée; stepchildren Troy Ward (Ashton), Stacey (Chris) Solilo, Sarah Ward (Joey), Susan Ward (Jessy), Trevor Ward (Sheena); as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.  

Marc will also be deeply missed by his dear friend Joanne Lupien, as well as many friends across Canada. Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, March 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Rosewood Alliance Church, 1300 N. Courtney Street, Regina.  To leave online messages of condolence for the family, please visit www.leefunerals.com

