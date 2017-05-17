Malyks recognized for minor hockey contributions

By Chris Marchand

Dryden Minor Hockey recognized the many decades of service to the cause of minor hockey from George and Evelyn Malyk — former operators of the arena concession for 35 years.

Malyk’s contributions led to some of the DMHA first travel teams.“They provided the MHA with thousands of dollars to offset costs,” said Bill Reid. “From my standpoint, being in a family of seven, my parents wouldn’t have been able to afford the opportunities for me to play hockey in Wisconsin, or Brandon or Thunder Bay. Many people in here have done those trips because George and Evelyn made it possible for us to do that. They set the stage for ‘paying forward’ and many of us have been inspired to follow their example.”

Dryden Minor Hockey also unveiled a plaque that will be installed at the arena.Malyk who also coached youth hockey for many years says he got great enjoyment from his life at the rink.“I enjoyed doing it, he said. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people.”