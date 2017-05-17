June Sanders – June 25, 1931 – May 9, 2017



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy June Sanders on Tuesday, May 9 at Princess Court with her family by her side.

June is survived by her brother Arnold (Glenna) Odell, daughter Betty (Romeo) Madussi, sons Ken (Lori), Ron (Marg) and Norman (Lisa) Sanders; granddaughters Sarah (Chris) Madussi, Heather (Peter) Madussi, Leslie Burtch, Krista (Jesse) Freeman, Jenny (Scott) Sanders, grandson Chris (Megan) Sanders, and great-grandkids Olivia, Connor, Sawyer and Asher.

She is predeceased by her husband Bob Sanders, her parents Clarence and Dorothy Odell, numerous brothers and sisters and granddaughter Kathy Sanders.

“Nanny” to her family and “June Bug” to almost everyone else, Nanny was known to everyone. She could be found at Bingo on Wednesdays, playing Crib in the afternoons and “beating the devil” (playing solitaire) anytime, even if she had to cheat to beat him.

In later years, she loved the outdoors; snowmachining in the winter, fourwheeling in the summer, driving around to see the deer in the fields anytime of the year. She could always go for an A&W hamburger or a home cooked meal with the grandkids.

If you knew Nan, you were probably “Chum” or “Honey” to her. She loved everyone, stopped to chat with anyone and appreciated everything anyone ever did for her. She always kept a smile on her face, even through the tough times, and touched the hearts of many at Princess Court.

A private graveside funeral was held Saturday, May 20 to celebrate June’s life. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the MS Society online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes, PO Box 412, Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.