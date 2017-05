Dryden Young Professionals hosted a successful concert evening featuring some impressive regional talent, Saturday evening. Dryden’s Tyler Wood (left) who enlisted some help from percussionist Josiah Penner and Ethan Armit (right).

The evening’s headliners were Kenora pop/punk band North Shore (below)who received cross-Canada radio play on their debut EP ‘Holding On’ (2014) and their full-length record, Moments (2015).

Photos by Chris Marchand