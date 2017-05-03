Hoops for Heart



By Sarah McCarthy

Teams of students at Dryden High School got together for the annual Hoops 4 Heart, 3 on 3 tournament last Friday. A day of basketball fun for students of all athletic abilities, the more serious athletes and you could even spot some drama club members out on the court that combined to form teams and have a day of fundraising.Ted Mitchell, Leadership class teacher and organizer of the event said that DHS has been a long time participant of the yearly tournament.

“It is a fundraiser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, they do a lot of good work and great research with the funds raised.”

Mitchell explained that it is a great cause to donate towards and their goal was to raise $1500. As of the tournament date Friday, they had reached $1200 but were continuing to collect from team members until Monday. Prizes were awarded to the highest collector of donations and of course the team who won the tournament. Year after year, students at DHS always get involved with this one day basketball event to bring awareness and keep supporting the Heart and Stroke Foundation.