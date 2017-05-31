Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Golden Girls: Eagles Soccer Team OFSAA bound

Featured Posts News Sports & Recreation — 31 May 2017
Jubilation following the NorWOSSA championship game in Kenora last week. Photo courtesy Joey Payeur/Fort Frances Times

By Sarah McCarthy 

Gold medals and a trip to OFSAA for the DHS Eagle Girls’ Soccer team. Norwossa was played last week in Kenora for the High School Girls and Boy’s league and in the final triumph of the season, the girls ended off on a high note. 

Down 1-0 to the Fort Frances Muskies after the first half of the final, the Eagle girls came back and dominated in the second half. Tori Kelly found the back of the net to tie it up and Payton Boyko got the winning goal. 

Despite beating Kenora 2-1 in the semifinals, the Dryden boys lost in the finals 4-0 to a strong Fort Frances team. They receive a silver medal to end off their soccer season. The DHS girls embark on their trip to OFSAA Soccer in North Bay this week. 

