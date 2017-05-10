Evelyn Harasemchuk – 1933 – 2017



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Evelyn Harasemchuk of Kamloops BC on April 30, 2017.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed and her memory cherished.

Evelyn was born on May 30, 1933 in Kenora, Ontario. She leaves behind a great legacy of ten children, Andy (Pat), Daphne, Bruce (Ingrid), Jewel, Hope (Bob), Lynn, Neil (Laurie), David (Johanne),

Dawn (Don), Crystal (Darcy) and an amazing 29 Grandchildren and 42 Great Grandchildren with more on the way!!! She will also be missed dearly by Robert (Hoagie) Carmichael and countless relatives and friends. She will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit and lively sense of humour. She loved to play cribbage and bridge and listening to music.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Joseph Harasemchuk (April 9, 1994). Also predeceased by grandchildren Kevin, Alicia & Gavin, brother Eugene Sundin, mother Lydia Sundin and father Emmanuel Sundin.

At Evelyn’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com