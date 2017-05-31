Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Dryden volunteers earn provincial service awards

News — 31 May 2017
Above: Dryden area recipients of 2017 Volunteer Service Awards awards from the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, May 25 at the Best Western. They are (from left): Wendy Wiedenhoeft (5 years Canandian National Institute for the Blind Thunder Bay), Jackie Mitchell (20 years with Firefly), and Inge Desautels (25 years with the Dryden Go-Getters).

The ceremony recognized the efforts of 44 individuals from Sioux Lookout to Kenora.
The recipients had ammassed a whopping 580 years of volunteerism between them.
Photos by Chris Marchand

Above: Oxdrift Fire Team members were among Dryden area residents recognized with 2017 Volunteer Service Awards from the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, May 25 at the Best Western. From left are: Andy Trudgen (10 years), Donna Cockle, Rob Puddicombe (15 years) and Scott Trach (15 years). Missing were: Kirk Bradley, Penny Bradley and Shaun Dimit.

