Dryden high School’s 22nd Annual Mini Pow Wow

Featured Posts — 24 May 2017
By Michael Christianson

It was a beautiful day on Friday and outside on the Eagle’s football field Dryden High School held their 22nd annual Mini-Powwow.

Sagkeeng’s Finest once again opened up the show with their dance moves that won them Canada’s Got Talent. The group then took time to teach the youngsters in attendance how to do their special jig.

Schools from all across the region came to participate and honour the culture of its original inhabitants.

Behind the scenes the high school’s Food and Nutrition class were preparing bannock to feed lunch to all the hungry participants.

A view from Dryden Fire Service’s Crane Truck during the event which drew schools from across the region to honour Indigenous culture. Photos by Michael Christianson

Former Canada’s Got Talent winners Sagkeeng’s Finest teach the crowd a jig, Friday at DHS.

