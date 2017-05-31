Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

A Game Of Drones

Featured Posts News — 31 May 2017
Dryden High School Robotics Club members Josh Chymy (near) and Mike Braun tinker with a racing drone during a interschool get-together with like-minded enthusiasts last week at Rotary Park. High Schools across the region in the Keewatin-Patricia School Board are working toward a drone-racing league using the student-built quadcopters. See more on Pg. 3. Photo by Chris Marchand

By Chris Marchand

A new program among high schools in the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board is giving new meaning to ‘teachers who drone on and on’.

Members of the Dryden High School Robotics Club got together with their like-minded cohorts from Ignace and Sioux Lookout’s Queen Elizabeth High School last week for a test flight of student-built racing drones. 

The carbon-fiber quadcopter aircraft are assembled component by component from kits. Virtual reality goggles tap into a broadcast from a camera on the aircraft, giving pilot a first-person view. Different programming helps pilots with flight controls.

“They’re not something you just take out of the box and are just plug and play — these guys have had a lot of challenges along the way,” said DHS teacher Kurt Schmidt. “It’s an awesome learning opportunity to figure out all the problems you run into. Everybody builds them a little differently. They come up with some unique ideas, some work and some don’t.”

While the eventual goal is to have an interschool drone racing league, this first meeting was a valuable opportunity to compare notes and dial the machines in to the point where they can be precisely controlled. Pelican Falls School has also expressed an interest in getting into the action.

Student Josh Chymy says his passion for drone-racing extends well beyond the school program.

“To the everyday person it looks like a bunch of engineered parts,” said Chymy. “When you break it down it’s really quite simple. Four motors connected to a brain, that brain is connected to something that talks to the controller, the controller tells the brain how to move it. Once you buckle down and understand how it all works together, it’s very exciting to build and ultra-rewarding to see in the air.”

Dryden High School student Josh Chymy pilots the school’s student-built racing drone during a practice session with Ignace and Sioux Lookout students last week at Rotary Park. Photo by Chris Marchand

