Arts council students reflect on Big Apple adventure

By Sarah McCarthy

Students saw famous and priceless works of art, such as Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

After a week away from Canada, Dryden High School students are back from their trip to the Big Apple, New York City. Thirty-three students embarked on the trip of a life time to get an amazing New York experience. The group saw landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, they got to see several Broadway shows, took part in workshops, gazed at modern art and of course devoured a variety of New York cuisine. Through EF educational tours, Dryden High School students had the trip of a life time and an amazing experience in New York.

Emma Taylor and Shayna Kirwan, two Grade 12 graduating seniors both agreed the trip was a great way to cap off their involvement with the arts and their time at Dryden High School. There were many highlights on the trip for Taylor and Kirwan. Taylor’s highlight tugged on the heart strings, as it brought back memories.

“My highlight for me was probably seeing Anastasia, the Broadway show because it has always been my favourite childhood movie. And to see my childhood come up before me on stage, it was just fantastic.”

Sticking with the arts, the group got to do a Broadway workshop with a Broadway actor from Phantom of the Opera and also see two other shows. Kirwan got a different perspective from way up high, at one of the most well-known buildings in New York.

“At The Empire State building, you got to see an aerial view of the city and it was so overwhelming and just beautiful to see absolutely everything.”

New York did not let down anybody down as both Kirwan and Taylor described it as everything you would imagine the city to be, from the busyness and the horrid smells. Taylor mentioned how great EF tours was in guiding them throughout the Big Apple sights.

“Overall the experience was phenomenal, EF tours really hit all the focal points of New York that you would want to see when you go there.”

Day to day the group did a lot of traveling on the subway, buses and walking place to place on the street. Kirwan made note of all the culture that surrounded them while in such a diverse city such as New York.

“When we would just be walking down the street, more than half the time you’d hear people talking in different languages or see different ethnicities and class. It’s really fascinating and eye opening. It’s such a drastic change from one side of the city to another.”

Of course, this experience would not have been possible without all the fundraising that the Arts Council did and the amount of community support they had during the last year.

“The community was so generous. I don’t know how many times we had gone back to several businesses in this town and asked them for donations and they gave more than what they probably should. We just want to thank everyone that supported us,” said Taylor.

Kirwan added more about family and friends assisting in their efforts.

“Even our families and friends just supporting us with all the fundraising we did. We made about $2,500 between the community, business donations, fundraising and 37 of us students.

The entire Arts Council is thankful for all of Dryden’s contributions. Taylor and Kirwan would both agree that they would go back to New York. Taylor also encourages everyone to take all chances to travel and experience all the world has to offer.

“Definitely if you have the chance to go to New York- take that opportunity, it is fantastic. I think it’s something that needs to be on everyone’s bucket list.”