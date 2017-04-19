Timberlanes hosts Northern Ontario Open Provincials

By Michael Christianson

Bowlers from across the region descended onto Dryden last week for the 2017 northern Ontario Open Provincial Championships.

The event began last Wednesday at Timberlanes and ran until the weekend with participants coming from as far away as North Bay and Timmins.

Timblerlanes owner Arnie Rollins said there was some awesome bowling and he was happy to once again host this prestigious tournament.

The winners of the event will advance to the Canadian Championships in May which will be held in Sudbury.

Men’s Stepladder: Champion: Thunder Bay

Match Finish Team Total Points

3 1st T. Bay 1240 6

Gateway 1159 2

2 2nd Gateway 1194 3

Gold Belt 1132 2

1 3rd Sunset Country 1175 3

4th Gold Belt 1246 5

Lady’s Stepladder Champion: Thunder Bay

Match Finish Team Total Points

3 1st Thunder Bay 1231 7

Gold Belt 1010 1

2 2nd Nickel District 1048 2

Gold Belt 1148 6

1 3rd Cambrian North 1162 3

4th Gold Belt 1202 5

Mixed Stepladder Champion: Thunder Bay

Match Finish Team Total Points

3 1st Thunder Bay 1128 7

Sunset Country 1086 1

2 2nd Sunset Country 924 6

Gateway 858 2

1 3rd Gold Belt 1059 2

4th Gateway 1085 6

Singles Stepladder

Men’s Stepladder Champion: Darryl Gauthier

Match Finish Team Score

4 1st Darryl Gauthier 274

Mike McNamara 262

3 2nd Mike McNamara 191

Jeff Watts 162

2 3rd Tom Williams 211

Jeff Watts 218

1 4th JJ Willard 214 Jeff Watts 249

Lady’s Stepladder Champion: Sam Sitar

Match Finish Team Score

5 1st Sam Sitar 269

Katie Bonnie 267

4 1st Sam Sitar 261

Katie Bonnie 343

3 2nd Renee Laframboise 214

Katie Bonnie 245

2 3rd Katie Bonnie 294 Jess Nugent 216

1 4th Jennifer MacLaughlin 174

Jess Nugent 221